Ребята, помогите, нужно составить предложения в : Pr.Perfect, Pr.Continues, Pr.Simple, Future Simple, Past Simple. 1) Take the book to the library. 2)Make lunch. 3)Drink the milk. 4)Give a call to Kate.

I have already taken the book to the library. I am taking the book to the library now. I usually take the book to the library. I will take the book to the library tomorrow. I took the book to the library yesterday. You have just made lunch. You are making lunch now. You make lunch every day. You will make lunch tomorrow. You made lunch yesterday.She has already drunk the milk. She is drinking the milk. She drinks the milk every evening. She will drink the milk after dinner. She drank the milk yesterday. He has just given a call to Kate. He is giving a call to Kate right now. He gives a call to Kate every day. He will give a call to Kate tomorrow. He gave a call to Kate last week.