Ребятки помогите пожалуйста!!!!!:) Это письмо-приглашение:) Буду вам благодарна!;)

Гость: Гость:

Hello. I will have birthfay tommorow, so I eant ot invite you as you are my best friend. My birthday will be in 1 week on friday. We will meet in McDonald at 13:45 don't be late untill 16:00. If u have any questions you can call me or my parents. I will wait you. (Твое имя и фамилия)