РЕБЗЯ ПОМОГИТЕ ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО!Упражнение 5. Прочтите истории людей о своем детстве, ??ереведите предложения с used to. ■I used to think that the orange and green tic-tacs gave you special powers. The orange ones would make you s...

Английский язык

РЕБЗЯ ПОМОГИТЕ ОЧЕНЬ СРОЧНО!Упражнение 5. Прочтите истории людей о своем детстве, ??ереведите предложения с used to. ■I used to think that the orange and green tic-tacs gave you special powers. The orange ones would make you stronger and the green ones would make you faster. So I used to eat some green ones and run around my room as fast as I could, then eat the orange ones and try to pick up the sofa. I wish it were true! Chuck ■I used to believe that butterflies could eat your nose. Kate G. ■I used to believe that if I dug a hole big enough in beach sand, I woidd reach China and meet a China boy. Mckenzie ■I used to believe that my stuffed animals would get lonely and sad when I was gone. I had to leave them at least in pairs so they had a friend to talk to. Jualie ■I was 14 years old and my mother was talking about Veterans Day coming up. I looked at her and said, “Ya know, mom, I have never understood why they have a day to celebrate Veterinarians... I mean it’s great that they take care of animals but why is it so special to everyone?” My mom started laughing so hard I thought she was going to go rolling on the ground. When she finally could gather herself she looked at me and said, “Is that what you have thought your whole life?” and then started laughing again. Took her about 30 minutes before she would explain that I was wrong... I felt like an idiot! Nikkie

Автор: Гость