Решить задания по английскому

А 1I am looking forward to visiting that exhibition. 2She is looking forward to going to the country. 3He is looking forward to being offered this job. 4We are looking forward to seeing this perfomance. 5I am looking forward to being invited to the conference. B 1I enjoyed working with him. 2I enjoyed reading this story. 3I enjoyed playing tennis . 4He enjoys riding a bicycle 5He will enjoy listening to this lecture.