Решите тест по английскому срочно Gerund or Infinitive - Exercise 1 1) A lot of people are worried about _______their jobs. (lose) 2) He agreed _______ a new car. (buy) 3) The question is easy _______ (answer) 4) Not ever...

Английский язык

Решите тест по английскому срочно Gerund or Infinitive - Exercise 1 1) A lot of people are worried about _______their jobs. (lose) 2) He agreed _______ a new car. (buy) 3) The question is easy _______ (answer) 4) Not everybody can afford _______ to university. (go) 5) I look forward to _______ you at the weekend. (see) 6) Are you thinking of _______ London? (visit) 7) He apologized for _______ so late. (arrive) 8) Stop _______ noise, please; I’m studying. (make) 9) She doesn't mind _______ the night shift. (work) 10) I learned ______ the bike at the age of 5.(ride)

