Say what they do at the circus. Example:1) The audience enjoys the show 1) audience a)jump 2)clowns b )train animals 3)horse riders c)play music 4)acrobats d)juggle 5)trained animals e) perform for the audience (dance,c...

Say what they do at the circus. Example:1) The audience enjoys the show 1) audience a)jump 2)clowns b )train animals 3)horse riders c)play music 4)acrobats d)juggle 5)trained animals e) perform for the audience (dance,count,ect.) 6)jugglers f)ride horses 7)musicians g)play tricks 8)trainers h)enjoys the show
1) The audience enjoys the show. 2) The clowns play tricks. 3) The horse riders ride horses. 4) The acrobats jump. 5) The trained animals perform for the audience (dance,count,ect.). 6) The jugglers juggle. 7) The musicians play music. 8) The trainers train animals.
