Say what they do at the circus. Example:1) The audience enjoys the show 1) audience a)jump 2)clowns b )train animals 3)horse riders c)play music 4)acrobats d)juggle 5)trained animals e) perform for the audience (dance,c...

Английский язык

Say what they do at the circus. Example:1) The audience enjoys the show 1) audience a)jump 2)clowns b )train animals 3)horse riders c)play music 4)acrobats d)juggle 5)trained animals e) perform for the audience (dance,count,ect.) 6)jugglers f)ride horses 7)musicians g)play tricks 8)trainers h)enjoys the show

Автор: Гость