Английский язык
Сделайте эти предложения косвенной речью: 1. He said to me: "They lived to Room two years ago." 2. She said to him: "Ring me up tomorrow." 3. She asked them: "When will he come back?" 4. The doctor asked Nick: "Do you wash your face every morning?"
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. He told me that they had lived to room two years before. 2.She told him to ring her up the day after.
