Сделайте эти предложения косвенной речью: 1. He said to me: "They lived to Room two years ago." 2. She said to him: "Ring me up tomorrow." 3. She asked them: "When will he come back?" 4. The doctor asked Nick: "Do you wash ...

Английский язык

Сделайте эти предложения косвенной речью: 1. He said to me: "They lived to Room two years ago." 2. She said to him: "Ring me up tomorrow." 3. She asked them: "When will he come back?" 4. The doctor asked Nick: "Do you wash your face every morning?"

Автор: Гость