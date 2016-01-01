Сочинение на английском про фестиваль шоколада

Гость: Гость:

St. chocolate "National Day of chocolate in 2016" ( "2016 national saint chocolate") in Ukraine - the sweetest holiday of the country. On the eve of International Women's Day Lions warmly invites everyone to taste the best sweet tooth and a variety of chocolate sweets. Previously, the festival was held on Valentine's Day. In 2016 "Holiday Chocolate" will be held within five days of sweet - from 4 to 6 March. Visitors to "chocolate action" will be able to visit the fair presentation of chocolate products of the best representatives of the industry, to take part in master classes by professional chocolatiers, eat chocolate handicrafts that zaprezentuet best bakery in Lviv and throughout Ukraine to witness the creation of unique sculptures of huge blocks of chocolate, chocolate watch the construction of the city, join the various chocolate fun.