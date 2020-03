сочинение на тему:there is no place  like home 

Гость: Гость:

"There is no place like home" There is no place like home. This impression is always meant a lot to me. My home is the best place in the world. I always will prefer my home to any beautiful place.. I think that even far away from the home, I will never be able to forget the place where I was brought up. No matter haw far and how long, but I'm always looking forward to seeing a familiar atmosphere of my home, surrounding by my family and friends. The only one place that will be always closely associated with my childhood is my home. There is no place like home!