Сочинение по английскому на тему ,,обучение за рубежом ,плюсы и минусы"

Edukation is in important part of our life. Many young people tend to get education abroad nowadays and this Rush is gaining popularity at an amazing rate. Parents eagerly send their children to western countries in pursuit of overseas diploma. The majority of students want to study in. English- spiking countries and it is easy to understand why. Firstly they can improve their foreign languages skills.Secondly,knowing English at good level gives plenty of job opportunities. Thirdly such countries as England,the United States and Canada are full of places of interest.There are, of cours, certain drawbacks For example high prices of foreign education. Parents need to spare at least 10 or 15 thousand US dollars each year for tution fees.This amount is often of average families budget. Nevertheless, most parents try their best to give their children prestigious education. And it's usually worth it. Studying abroad guarantees respect of others,stable career bright future, lifelong frends from all over the world and lost of useful skills. Besides living abroad students experience a totally different life. They contact people from other cultural backgrounds, which is rather interesting.it is important to remember, that studying abroard is never easy it requires hard work and a lot of effort.However the reward is the reward is the future of excellent opportunites