сочинение по английскому на тему "правильное питание"

It is known that healthy people live longer and their career is more successful. To look well you must follow some simple rules: don’t smoke and take drugs, don’t drink alcohol, don’t eat too much chips and sweets, eat more vegetables and fruits, sleep well, do exercises. i want to say some words about healthy eating. All food is made up of nutrients which our bodies use. There are different kinds of nutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, fats» vitamins and minerals. Different foods contain different nutrients. For some food is a source of pleasure, for others - a source of energy. For me food – is a pleasant source of energy. To my mind healthy food should be quite simple. Finally, there are three main messages to follow for healthy eating: -First, we should eat less fat, particularly saturated fat. -Secondly, we are to cut down on sugar and salt. -Thirdly, we must eat more fresh fruit and vegetables