сочинение по английскому на тему "правильное питание"

сочинение по английскому на тему "правильное питание"
It is known that healthy people live longer and their career is more successful. To look well you must follow some simple rules: don’t smoke and take drugs, don’t drink alcohol, don’t eat too much chips and sweets, eat more vegetables and fruits, sleep well, do exercises. i want to say some words about healthy eating. All food is made up of nutrients which our bodies use. There are different kinds of nutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, fats» vitamins and minerals. Different foods contain different nutrients. For some food is a source of pleasure, for others - a source of energy. For me food – is a pleasant source of energy. To my mind healthy food should be quite simple. Finally, there are three main messages to follow for healthy eating: -First, we should eat less fat, particularly saturated fat. -Secondly, we are to cut down on sugar and salt. -Thirdly, we must eat more fresh fruit and vegetables
