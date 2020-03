Some young people get addicted to the computers. They live in the virtual world of computer games, chat rooms, the internet, instead of living in the world of real human experience and communication. What's your opinion about t...

Английский язык

Some young people get addicted to the computers. They live in the virtual world of computer games, chat rooms, the internet, instead of living in the world of real human experience and communication. What's your opinion about this? - why more and more people use computers nowadays; - point out if computers actually make our life easier; - what you use computer for (if you don't have a computer,state what you would use computer for if you had one); - why you think teenagers are attracted by computers greatly ; - state where you see the right balance between the virtual reality and real communication. This is the title of your essay: Modern World: Virtual Reality or Real Communication

