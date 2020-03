Составить 10 вопросов по тексту Оливер Твист помогите!!

Гость: Гость:

1. Where did the boys eat? 2. How much food did they get? 3. Did they get enough food? 4. Generally, boys have excellent appetite, don't they? 5. Did Oliver and his companions suffer from starvation? 6. Who seemed to have a wild, hungry look in his eye? 7. What happened one evening? 8. Was the master fat or thin? 9. Why did he turn pale? 10. What did the master hit Oliver's head with?