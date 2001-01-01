Составить рассказ на англиийском языке про любимого певца или актера

Гость: Гость:

This is a story of Russia artist of the spoken genre TV presenter, actor and TV project about Russian Comedy Club Pavel Volya. He was born in 14 March 1979 in city Penza. In 2001 he graduated from the Pedagogical University on a teacher of Russian language and literature. The immediately often that he went to Moscow. In Moscow he worked for leading "Moos-TV" and voiced masyanya. Most of his friends say that he is very hard working, talented and knows how to find common language with people. It is not surprising that he can find common language with people because during the performance he articizes the singers, athletes and other stars time he does not say nasty things in the face of the guests.