Составить все типы вопросов к предложению Explorers brought the tomato from Canada to England .
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Who brought the tomato from Canada to England? 2. What did explorers bring from Canada to England? 3. What did explorers do? 4. From where did explorers bring the tomato to England? 5. Where did explorers bring the tomato from Canada?
