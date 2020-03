Составьте диалог 2 людей на английском про музыку. Примерно 5-6 предложений на кажд??го человека

Гость: Гость:

-Hello.Do you like music? -Yes,and you? -I like music,too.I`m can play musical instrument. -Wow!Can you play the piano? -Yes,and I`m like classic music.Do you like Moz art? -No,sorry. -Okay,my married returned home,bye. -Okay,bye!I`ll see you. ~Надеюсь,сойдет?