составте пожалуйста 5 предложений к следующиму тексту: The aim of all schoolchildren should be to enter university when they reach school leaving age. It is important for you to work hard at school so that you can enter a unive...

1)What the aim should be when schoolchildren reach school leaving age? 2)What are the advantages of a universities education? 3)What shold be doing everybody to go to university? 4)There are many advantages of an universities education- the prospect of good employment when you leave university being one of the most important, aren't there? 5)The aim of all schoolchildren should be to enter or to graduate from university when they reach school leaving age?