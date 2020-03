Составьте вопросы на следующие ответы;1.Yes,it can.2.No,I don"t.3.No,she can't.4.Yes,he has.5.No,it isn't.6.Yes,we must.

1. Can your parrot speak? - Yes, it can. 2. Do you like coffee? - No, I don't. 3. Can your sister play table tennis? - No, she can't. 4. Has he got a pet? - Yes, he has. 5. Is the weather warm today? - No, it isn't. 6. Must we help him? - Yes, we must.

1) Can this plane fly? Yes, it can. 2) Do you know anything about Charles Dickens? No, I don't. 3) Can your friend go with me? No, she can't. 4) Has your brother notebook? Yes, he has. 5) Is it your pen? No, it isn't. 6) Must we go to school every week? Yes, we must.