современная жизнь невожна без путешествий.существуют различные способы путешествовать:можно путешествовать на машине.на самолете,на поезде ,на автобусе и даже пешком.каждый вид транспорта имеет свои преимущества . быстрее всего...

Modern life is impossible without travelling. There are a lot of different ways of travelling: we can travel by car, by plane, by train, by bus and even on foot. Different kinds of transport have different advantages. Travelling by plane is fast, but the most comfortable and romantic travelling is by ship. If you don't want to worry about your luggage, you, of course, should travel by car. When you are walking, you can admire perfect nature and amazing landscapes, and also you can visit some places, where you can't get to by any transport.