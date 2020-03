СРОЧНО!ДАЮ 51 БАЛЛ! Помогите, пожалуйста, составить вопросы на ответы, прилагаемые ?? тексту.

Гость: Гость:

1 Does Jane like to go to the dentist? 2 When is she going to have her teeth filled? 3 Were her fears necessary? 4 What’s the dentist’s name? 5 Is Dr Owens skillful? OR is Dr Owens a good dentist? 6 Does Jane feel any pain? 7 Is Jane going to have any teeth pulled? 8 When will Jane make her appointment to come back?*