СРОЧНО!!!! Нужно идти в школу, а задание не сделано! 3 класс! К Кёрку приехали в гост?? двоюродные братья с родителями. Они помогали Кёрку и его родственникам готовиться к празднованию Рождества. Кому они помогали? Вставьте в ...

1/ Clive didn/t want to make his bed. Dick helped him to make the bed. 2/ Helen and Clive decorated the house.Bill helped them to decorate the house. 3/ Shirly cooked tasty food. Sally helped her to cook tasty food. 4/ Bruce bought a cake. Philip helped _him to buy a cake. 5/ bruce washed the dishes. Dick helped him to wash the dishes. 6/ Shirley and Bruce bought balloons and fanny costumes. Sally helped them to buy balloons and fanny costumes.