СРОЧНО! Нужно правильно составить предложения When .... born? How long .... at the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire in Moscow? Which countries .... to? At what age .... to England? When .... Artistic Director of the Symphony of I...

СРОЧНО! Нужно правильно составить предложения When .... born? How long .... at the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire in Moscow? Which countries .... to? At what age .... to England? When .... Artistic Director of the Symphony of India? How old .... when he was awarded the 'Medal of Honor'?
When was he... born? How long .has he been studying.. at the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire in Moscow? Which countries did he go.... to? At what age .did he move... to England? When .did he become an.. Artistic Director of the Symphony of India? How old ...was he. when he was awarded the 'Medal of Honor'?
