срочно нужно сочинение про хобби. 10-15 предложений на английском языке.

I enjoy - it is something that people like to do when they are not busy with their routine work and they have some free time. This is something that is done solely for the pleasure. I enjoy, as well as tastes are very different. If you have chosen a hobby that corresponds to your character and taste, you're in luck, because your life becomes more interesting. Hobbies can be divided into four groups: do something, make something, anything to gather and learn something. The most popular of these groups - do something. This includes a wide variety of activities - from gardening to traveling and from chess to volleyball. One of the oldest human passions - gardening. It is known that the British are very fond of gardening and growing flowers, especially roses. The relatively new hobby is computer games. It is becoming increasingly popular, because both adults and children love to play. Making something includes drawing, painting, sculpture, fashion and crafts. Two well-known amateur artist - President Eisenhower and Sir Winston Churchill. Some write as a hobby to music or play musical instruments. President Bill Clinton, for example, plays the saxophone. There is probably no man who at one time or another in their lives something that is not collecting: stamps, coins, matchboxes, books, records, cards, toys and watches. Some collections have a special value. Others become so large and valuable that they are placed in museums and galleries. Many world-famous collection started small, with one or two items. People who have a lot of money, collect paintings, rare books and other art objects. Often such private collections are transferred to the museums, libraries and public galleries, so that others could enjoy looking at them. As for me, I always liked to collect stamps. My mother started collecting stamps long before my birth. When I was twelve years old, she gave me six albums with the label. Then I went to collect stamps on their own. It helped me learn a lot about other countries and traditions of other peoples, flora and fauna. I usually bring albums to school and sometimes exchanging stamps with his classmates. About a year ago my parents bought me a tape recorder, and I decided to collect records. I love listening to music. I like rock and pop, and classical, too. Now I collect recordings of their favorite bands and singers. I also try to learn all about their favorite singers. I read trade journals, and try not to miss music programs on television, because I want to keep abreast of news of the world of music. I write letters to some fan clubs in other countries, so I had to get the English. I never miss my favorite concerts of groups, if they come to our city. No matter what a person passion, he always has the opportunity to learn because of it. Reading about things that interest him, he adds that to his knowledge. Learn new things, perhaps the most exciting side hobby.