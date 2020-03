Срочно!!! Помогите пожалуйста. Решение прошу написать тех людей, кто хорошо знает английский, ибо онлайн переводчиком я тоже могу пользоваться. Нужно перевести данные предложения на английский язык. 1. Несколько студентов оп...

Гость: Гость:

1. Several students were late, as they played football in the yard. 2. From 4 to 5 am it was raining yesterday. 3. He was reading a book when I came. 4. I read this book last year. 5. I called him yesterday, but he was not home. 6. He was watching TV when the phone rang. 7. When she played with children her brother . watered flowers. 8. She wrote, when someone knocked on the door. 9. I was waiting for her friend when the bell rang. 10. We repeated the grammar, when I entered the Dean. 11. We were having dinner when the phone rang. 12. My brother translated the report the whole day