Срочно завтра уже писать!

1.He told her that scandal would be all over the press the following day 2.He told me that John wouldn't like the news at all 3.Bob said he was watching a documentary. ... 4.She said to Ann that John thought that his neighbour was an alien 5.Sandra said that she might get a job ... 6.sammy said that Michael had lent him a book about UFOs 7.Jane reminded not to forget to buy that day's paper. 8.Bob suggested why didn't they visit the Science Museum. 9.Kate warned Rid not to believe any gossips about Hary . 10.He complained that tabloid journalists kept calling her house 11.My friend insisted that i must inform the police about my problem. 12.She denied that she said something to those reporters. 13.He asked how long i was going to stay . 14.She complained that she had got much homework to do 15.He suggested to go to the cinema 16.She advised to me to see a doctor 17.He reminded to Ann to call us when she arrive 18.She agreed that she would help them