СРОООООООООЧНООООО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Я УЖЕ 3Й ЧАС ДЕЛАЮ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! use the prepositions from the box to complete the sentences. at, away, in, for, to, out, into 1) i would like to speak ... y...

Английский язык

use the prepositions from the box to complete the sentences. at, away, in, for, to, out, into 1) i would like to speak ... you ... private. 2)Could you, plese, type this information ...the computer? 3) ... what price are you going to sell these old magazines? 4) He tried to pull the sofa ... from the wall but couldn`t. It was too heavy. 5) Do you read many magazines ... general? 6) I sold my old computer... five thousand rubles. 7) The teacher stood near the blackboard calling ... the names of the students. 8) Their explanation sounded strange ... me. 9) Don`t whisper his telephone number ... my ear. I won`t remember it. 10) They are looking forward ... buying a new e-book reader.

