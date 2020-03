State what image underlies the meaning of the italicized verbs. Give the meanings of these verbs. Model: I heard what she said, but it didn’t into my mind until much later. The meaning of the verb sink is based on the image o...

Английский язык

State what image underlies the meaning of the italicized verbs. Give the meanings of these verbs. Model: I heard what she said, but it didn’t into my mind until much later. The meaning of the verb sink is based on the image of ‘something going down below the surface or to the bottom of a liquid or soft substance’. Sink into means ‘to be gradually understood and accepted by (one’s mind)’. 1. You should be ashamed of yourself, crawling to the director like that. 2. The crowd fired questions at the speaker for over an hour. 3. Even though divorce is legal, it is still frowned upon. 4. I take back my unkind remarks, I see that they were not justified.

Автор: Гость