Talk about your best friend. How would you describe him / her?
My best friend is Sasha. She is very beautiful and clever girl. She has short fair hair, big, beautiful, blue eyes. She is tall and young. She loves dancing. Sasha dances very well. She won many competitions. She is good friend. sasha is very funny/
