Talking about time menagemet калинина 8 клас. Срочно нужно перевод или текст на английском!!! Буду очень благодарен!!!

Among the problems I encountered during my practicum as a teacher-trainee was time management. I always organize my lesson plans, allot time for each activity but once their on stage, I feel time slips and I realize that the session is over and I have not finished all the things I planned for yet! According to the readings I did on the issue, they all agree that the teacher should reflect on the things that may waste his time; i.e. the teacher has to see where his time leaks! Examples of these, are draw from my own experience: Instead of spending too much time explaining to students why not assigning them tasks where they can work actively and thus, be an essential part of the learning? You can interfere only when you feel that there is no other resort for them to understand the teaching point. This way, you will cover all the things you planned for as long as you proceed in the task.When planning your lesson, apply the SMART procedure: Set specific objectives; Measurable; Achievable; Realistic & Time bound. That is, have clear objectives about your lesson that you can measure at the end of the session. To reach these objectives, they should be achievable meaning challenging but not defeating tasks; realistic meaning that you can really attain them without being too ambitious & finally time bound: you set a time limit for each stage of your lesson.