TEKST: If you like computer games, why not be a games tester? That's what Alex Potts does. Alex(15) is a student and he lives in Northern Ireland with his family. He goes to Belfast High School on Mondays to Fridays, but in hi...

Английский язык

TEKST: If you like computer games, why not be a games tester? That's what Alex Potts does. Alex(15) is a student and he lives in Northern Ireland with his family. He goes to Belfast High School on Mondays to Fridays, but in his free time he's a games tester. 'This is perfect for me' says Alex. 'I don't make a lot of money, but I keep all the games! I've got about 80 now. My favourites are Zone and Urban Quest.' So what do games testers actually do? Alex explains: 'The company sends the games, and I play them at home at the weekend. Then I complete an online questionnaire. I write about my favourite things in the game, and about the problems. I also answer questions about the design, sound effect and instructions. It isn't difficult!' Alex thinks that games testing is good experience for his futire job. When he finishes school he wants to be a games designer. 'That's what my stepbrother does, and think it's a fantastic job! But for now, testing games is fun. I recommend it to everyone!' 3.find these verbs and check their meaning. like live do make keep write think finish 4.Read the text and answer the question. 1)How old is Alex? 2)Where is he from? 3)How many compyter games has Alex got? 4)What are his favourite games? 5)Has he got any brothers or sister? 6)In Alex`s opinion, what are the advantages of being a games tester?

