Текст на тему"странны в которых разговаривают на английском"
Текст на тему"странны в которых разговаривают на английском"
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
There are many countries in the world where English is spoken. The biggest are the USA, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Former British colonies also use English a lot. Among these countries are India and many African countries. English is mostly spoken on islands in the Pacific Ocean too. In many European countries English is not the official language but most of the population knows it very well. Such countries are Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands.
