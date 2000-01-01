Test. Variant 2. 2. Complete the following scentences with a/an, the or no article. 1).Tom is .... little boy. 2).He is in .... fifth form, isn't he? 3). .... Browns are going to visit .... Finland next month. 4). .... Bob...
Английский язык
Test. Variant 2. 2. Complete the following scentences with a/an, the or no article. 1).Tom is .... little boy. 2).He is in .... fifth form, isn't he? 3). .... Browns are going to visit .... Finland next month. 4). .... Bob is .... best pupil in our class. 5)We'll visit .... Tower of London, won't we?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. a 2. the 3. - , - 4.- , the 5.-
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Русский язык
Право
Помогите решить задачу Селезнева по настоятельной просьбе известного филателиста Борисова по назначенной им цене 2000 рублей продала последнему к...