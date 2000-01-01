Test. Variant 2. 2. Complete the following scentences with a/an, the or no article. 1).Tom is .... little boy. 2).He is in .... fifth form, isn't he? 3). .... Browns are going to visit .... Finland next month. 4). .... Bob...

Английский язык
Test. Variant 2. 2. Complete the following scentences with a/an, the or no article. 1).Tom is .... little boy. 2).He is in .... fifth form, isn't he? 3). .... Browns are going to visit .... Finland next month. 4). .... Bob is .... best pupil in our class. 5)We'll visit .... Tower of London, won't we?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. a 2. the 3. - , - 4.- , the 5.-
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
Керик кандай ан кайда тиршилик етеди мойны кандай туси неге уксайды
Ответить
Литература
Помогите составить кроссворд (вопрос-ответ) к произведению Грибоедова "Горе от ум??" Даю 30 баллов
Ответить
Русский язык
1,2пжпжпжпжпж 30 баллов
Ответить
Право
Помогите решить задачу Селезнева по настоятельной просьбе известного филателиста Борисова по назначенной им цене 2000 рублей продала последнему к...
Ответить
Литература
Как чувствовал себя Дубровский во время суда? Как Дубровский повёл себя после су??а? А.С.Пушкин. Дубровский.
Ответить