The friends are talking ouer the telephone. 1) Put the verbs in the right form. 2)Why is Mary telephoning? Mary is telephoning: a to ask Liz about her brother; b to ask Liz what she usually does; c to invite Liz to the disco cl...

Английский язык

The friends are talking ouer the telephone. 1) Put the verbs in the right form. 2)Why is Mary telephoning? Mary is telephoning: a to ask Liz about her brother; b to ask Liz what she usually does; c to invite Liz to the disco club. -Hi, Liz. This is Mary. -Hi, Mary. How are you? -I`m fine. What _____ you _____? (do) -I _____ TV. (watch) -Forget the film. Let`s go to the disco club. -A good idea! -And whay about yiur sister? Is she at home? -Yes,she is. She _____ to music now. (listen) -Really? I know that she ____ tennis on Fridays. (play) -Right. But today she ____ her spare time at home. (spend) Перевод не надо главное вставить или слова или союзы!!!!!!

