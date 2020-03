The Funny Monkey Wants to Have a Friend.Chita is a little monkey.She is from Africa.She is brown.Chita is funny.She likes to jump ,run and play very much.She can sing ahd dance,to.But she hasn*t got friends to play with.And Chi...

Английский язык

The Funny Monkey Wants to Have a Friend.Chita is a little monkey.She is from Africa.She is brown.Chita is funny.She likes to jump ,run and play very much.She can sing ahd dance,to.But she hasn*t got friends to play with.And Chita wants to have many friends.So she goes and goes and goes.One day she sees a big green frog.The frog jump but she can*t run or play games.*I don*t want to have the frog as a friends *, says Chita. And she goes ,and goes and goes.Пожалуйста перевидите на русский

