the internet has forever changed the way we live

The  Internet  today  is  an  important  source  of  communication  and  it  plays  an  important  role  in  the  life  of  almost every  person. It  brings  people  of   the  world  closer  together. The  Internet  makes  the  world  smaller  because  through  the  Internet  we  can  communicate  with  people  from  all  over  the  world. People  are  so  fond  of  computers  and  the  Internet,  that  sometimes  they  forget  to  go  for  a  walk  or  to  eat  something. Most  of  them  like  virtual  life  even  more  than  the  real  one.  People  meet  one  another  in  the  Internet,  fall  in  love  and  even  love. They  don’t  mind  your  appearance,  they  love  you  as  you  are,  your  thoughts  and  manners. You  can  find  virtual  true  friends  in  the  Internet  world. You  can  tell  him/her  all  secrets  you  have  and  they  will  not  gossip  or  laugh  at  you. The Internet  resources  help  people  get  latest  news,  improve  knowledge  by  providing  access  online  libraries. The Internet   is  the  center  of  attention   for businesses, governments  and  individuals  around  the  world. It  has  spawned  entirely  new  industries, transformed  existing  ones  and  become  a  global  cultural  phenomenon. Communicating  through  the  Internet  gives  the  opportunity  to  know people  of  other  nations  and  to find  out  their  culture,  to  make  comparisons  between  regions  and  even  to  learn  new  things  from  that  communication. In conclusion,  the internet changed our lives in many ways... There are some positive and negative sides of using it.  The positive side is that we have a faster and easier way of communication. The Internet makes communication much easier today than it was years ago... Negative side is that you can become addictive to it. Everyone should be careful and use the internet wisely.   To  my  mind,  life  without  the  Internet  would  be  dull,  but  still first of all we should  live  a  real  life.
