the internet has forever changed the way we live

The Internet today is an important source of communication and it plays an important role in the life of almost every person. It brings people of the world closer together. The Internet makes the world smaller because through the Internet we can communicate with people from all over the world. People are so fond of computers and the Internet, that sometimes they forget to go for a walk or to eat something. Most of them like virtual life even more than the real one. People meet one another in the Internet, fall in love and even love. They don’t mind your appearance, they love you as you are, your thoughts and manners. You can find virtual true friends in the Internet world. You can tell him/her all secrets you have and they will not gossip or laugh at you. The Internet resources help people get latest news, improve knowledge by providing access online libraries. The Internet is the center of attention for businesses, governments and individuals around the world. It has spawned entirely new industries, transformed existing ones and become a global cultural phenomenon. Communicating through the Internet gives the opportunity to know people of other nations and to find out their culture, to make comparisons between regions and even to learn new things from that communication. In conclusion, the internet changed our lives in many ways... There are some positive and negative sides of using it. The positive side is that we have a faster and easier way of communication. The Internet makes communication much easier today than it was years ago... Negative side is that you can become addictive to it. Everyone should be careful and use the internet wisely. To my mind, life without the Internet would be dull, but still first of all we should live a real life.