The tsar went away.The tsarina took children out for a walk.The first day they stayed in the first garden ,on the second day they went into the second garden,and on the third day the tsarevitches asked their mother to take them...

Английский язык

The tsar went away.The tsarina took children out for a walk.The first day they stayed in the first garden ,on the second day they went into the second garden,and on the third day the tsarevitches asked their mother to take them into the third garden.And they went into the third garden.Suddenly an evil Whirlwind carried the tsarina off into the sky. ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!

Автор: Гость