The tsar went away.The tsarina took children out for a walk.The first day they stayed in the first garden ,on the second day they went into the second garden,and on the third day the tsarevitches asked their mother to take them...

Английский язык
The tsar went away.The tsarina took children out for a walk.The first day they stayed in the first garden ,on the second day they went into the second garden,and on the third day the tsarevitches asked their mother to take them into the third garden.And they went into the third garden.Suddenly an evil Whirlwind carried the tsarina off into the sky. ПЕРЕВЕДИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Есть приложения в них и переводи. Всё легко!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогите номер649 плииз
Ответить
Литература
Эссе в чем счастье ребенка
Ответить
Биология
Какое значение имеют папоротники
Ответить
Английский язык
Составьте маленький рассказ по английски про свое хобби
Ответить
Физика
Экскурсионный теплоход плыл вниз по реке в течении 2 часов, а затем возвращался об??атно. Какова была продолжительность всей экскурсии, если модуль...
Ответить