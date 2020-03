Then Chita sees a dolphin , a big grey dolphin .The dolphin can jump and play. But it can*t run or sing..*I don*t want to have such a friend ,*says the monkey.So she goes,and goes, and goes.The Chita sees a little black and whi...

Then Chita sees a dolphin , a big grey dolphin .The dolphin can jump and play. But it can*t run or sing..*I don*t want to have such a friend ,*says the monkey.So she goes,and goes, and goes.The Chita sees a little black and white kitten. The kitten is funny. It can run,jump and dance.It has got a ball and likes to play with it.So the monkey likes the kitten very much.She wants to have the kitten as a friend.*Do you want to be my friend? Let*s play , says the monkey. Now Chita has got a friend to play with. She loves the kitten very much.Перевидите на русский пожалуйста.

