These are answers to the questions. What are the questions? A. 1) ...?-Yes,I often go abroad 2) ...?-No,we don't travel in winter 3) ...?-Yes,Alice likes to visit her grandparents. 4) ...?-No,Bob doesn't often go to museu...
Английский язык
These are answers to the questions. What are the questions? A. 1) ...?-Yes,I often go abroad 2) ...?-No,we don't travel in winter 3) ...?-Yes,Alice likes to visit her grandparents. 4) ...?-No,Bob doesn't often go to museums. B. 1) ...?-Yes,Tom wrote a letter yesterday. 2) ...?-No,Bob didn't eat his lunch. 3) ...?-Yes, I did my room in the morning. 4) ...?-No,Betty didn't wash up after breakfast
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогите!!! пж!!! Нужно ответить на эти вопросы. 1)Какая твоя любимая сказка? 2)Чему ??на учит? 3)Какие герои тебе нравятся,а какие нет? Почему...
Українська мова
Математика
Математика