These are answers to the questions. What are the questions? A. 1) ...?-Yes,I often go abroad 2) ...?-No,we don't travel in winter 3) ...?-Yes,Alice likes to visit her grandparents. 4) ...?-No,Bob doesn't often go to museu...

Английский язык

These are answers to the questions. What are the questions? A. 1) ...?-Yes,I often go abroad 2) ...?-No,we don't travel in winter 3) ...?-Yes,Alice likes to visit her grandparents. 4) ...?-No,Bob doesn't often go to museums. B. 1) ...?-Yes,Tom wrote a letter yesterday. 2) ...?-No,Bob didn't eat his lunch. 3) ...?-Yes, I did my room in the morning. 4) ...?-No,Betty didn't wash up after breakfast

