Tigers and lions elephants and monkeys giraffes and crocodiles wolves and foxes white bears and brown bears horse and hares. They saw many different birds too.Ted watched monkeys.They were so funny. They jumped,ran played and m...

Tigers and lions elephants and monkeys giraffes and crocodiles wolves and foxes white bears and brown bears horse and hares. They saw many different birds too.Ted watched monkeys.They were so funny. They jumped,ran played and made funny faces.Ted wanted to give a banana to the monkeys but the zookeeper said.Don t do it please! They are not hungry or thirsty now. l look after them and l know when and what to give them to eat and to.drink.Oh l m sorry said Ted. l m never going to do it again.Then the zookeeper invited Ted and his father to have a look at a tiger cub.

