Transform the sentences to use the past simple tense instand of present perfect.Add the necessary adverb. 1.My friends has already written the test. 2.Boris has done his homework this evening. 3.I have already watched this f...

Английский язык

Transform the sentences to use the past simple tense instand of present perfect.Add the necessary adverb. 1.My friends has already written the test. 2.Boris has done his homework this evening. 3.I have already watched this film. 4.We have never seen the man. 5.They have just come back home. 6.I have left my book at home this morning.

Автор: Гость