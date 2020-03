Translate into English using (don't) have to, needn't (have). 1. У нас поставили телефон, и нам теперь не нужно ходить к соседям. 2. Вам незачем идти на улицу: у соседей есть телефон. 3. У нас теперь построили стадион, и детям...

Гость: Гость:

1. we have put phone and we don't need to go to the neighbors. 2. you don't have to go out on the street: the neighbors have a telephone. 3. we have now built a stadium, and children do not have to travel far. 4. they don't ride so far, you can indulge in our reading room. 5. Can not answer this question unless you want to. 6. Not necessarily you come by yourself. Can send someone. 7. he need not worry. Everything will be OK. 8. we do not need to go to the library. We had all the necessary books. 9. By the evening of the tooth root and stopped he decided that he didn't need to go to the doctor. 10. How much do you have to spend time on this job? 11. The teacher said that we don't have to do this job in writing. 12. It turned out that I have this dictionary, so I didn't have to buy a new one. 13. you don't need to buy this dictionary, I have an extra copy, and I'll gladly give it to you, if only you have asked. 14. Our conversation lasted for a short time, everything was clear enough, and we had to go into too much detail. 15. It was to go into the details; It still did not help. 16. All the words in the text were familiar, and they don't have to use a dictionary; It only took them more time. 17. All the words in the text were so familiar that I don't even use a dictionary.