Twenty years ago there used to be not so manyblacks and Asians in local government or on TVas newsreaders; now it is very common. Theculture of these people is becoming more andmore part of British lifestyle. But can we say thatracism has become a fact of the past or does itstill exist? The British National Party (BNP), an extremeright-wing group is supported by about 4% of thepopulation. The leaders of the party say that theyare a respectable party wanting to "preserve thefuture of Britain by sending ethnic minoritiesback to the country they came from." But theirdeeds speak louder than their words. The BNP'smembers take part in attacks on Asian people. They and their supporters (of which there areabout 20,000) claim that the blacks and Asiansare stealing their jobs. But black and Asianpeople are two and a half times more likely to beunemployed than whites. At the same time, thereare a lot of Asians and blacks in medicine andlaw. The only way they are stealing white people'sjobs is by getting better qualifications. As theBritish law allows all British citizens to get theireducation free, blacks and Asians get these jobplaces in a fair competition with whites. Many blacks and Asians were invited to Britainafter the Second World War and in the 1950s and60s when Britain needed working hands. Immigrants were prepared to do the jobs whitepeople did not want. The BNP's idea of repatriation sounds especiallystrange if you remember that blacks and Asiansare just as British as any other citizens of thecountry because most of them were born in theUK. It is natural that this problem worries Britishteenagers and they feel strongly about it. This iswhat some black and Asian teens said aboutracism. Dhara: I feel half British, half Indian, tornbetween the two cultures. Jaskiran: I don't think I could ever live in India. Ican't speak Punjabi very well and I feel like anoutsider there. Sheridan: About ten years ago people threwbottles at my uncle because he was dating awhite girl. Dunjhaise: I don't think the BNP will get intopower because Britain is so multi-cultural and Idon't think the population will support them. They don't make me angry. I just think they'restupid. П

