Two girls have $76 between them if the first gave the second $7 they will each have the same amount of money how much did the girls have?
1. $76 /2 = $38 - they might have after the money transfer 2. $38 - $7 = $31 the second girl initially have 3. $38+$7 = $45 the first girl have initially
