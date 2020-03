. Употребите глагол в правильной форме. Active Voice: 1. This design bureau……….already……….a new model of a supersonic airplane. (to construct) 2. Our dean ………..us to buy new equipment for our labs a month ago. (to promise) 3...

Гость: Гость:

1. Active Voice: 1. This design bureau has already constructed a new model of a supersonic airplane. (to construct)<br /> 2. Our dean promised us to buy new equipment for our labs a month ago. (to promise) <br /> 3. Look, the people near that building are discussing something. (to discuss) <br /> 4. We have 3 or 4 classes every day. (to have) <br /> Passive Voice: <br /> 1. The new metro lines are being built in Moscow now. (to build) <br /> 2. This novel is translated into many languages. (to translate) <br /> 3. More than 10 thousand students will be taught in our University next year. (to teach) <br /> 4. The floor was painted by them yesterday. (to paint)