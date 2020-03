Упр. 315. Переделайте следующие предложения в косвенной речи. 1. «I want to sit in the armchair,» said the boy. 2. The secretary said to me: «The delegation arrived in St. Petersburg yesterday.» 3. «Open the window, please,» s...

Английский язык

Упр. 315. Переделайте следующие предложения в косвенной речи. 1. «I want to sit in the armchair,» said the boy. 2. The secretary said to me: «The delegation arrived in St. Petersburg yesterday.» 3. «Open the window, please,» she said to me. 4. He said: «I shall light a fire and make myself breakfast.» 5. «Don't run to the door when you hear the bell,» said the woman to her little daughter. 6. She asked me: «How long are you going to stay here?» 7. Mary asked me: «Will you spend your vacation in Moscow?» 8. «Lock the door when you leave the house,» said my elder sister to me. 9. «Have you received a telegram from your wife?» she asked Robert. 10. Mabel said: «Nothing will change my decision and I shall leave for Cape Town tonight.» 11. «Pease don't smoke in the room,» said the old woman to her nephew. 12. «I am shivering with cold,» said the girl,

