Упражнение 5. Put the verbs in brackets in the correct tense form (Present Simple, Present Perfect, Present Continuous, Past Simple). Alice ... (not to take) the bus to school every day. She usually ... (to walk) to school... (...

Английский язык

Упражнение 5. Put the verbs in brackets in the correct tense form (Present Simple, Present Perfect, Present Continuous, Past Simple). Alice ... (not to take) the bus to school every day. She usually ... (to walk) to school... (to take) … you the bus to get to school or ... (to walk) you? Who is this man? I ... (to think) that I ... (to know) him, but I ... (to forget) his name. The children ... (to have) a good time in the park yesterday. They ... (to give) small pieces of bread to the ducks. Then they ... (to take) pictures of themselves. Where are the children? They ... (to watch) TV in the room now. Some minutes ago they ... (to play) a game. Now I am in my class. I... (to sit) at my desk. I always ... (to sit) at the same desk.

Автор: Гость