Английский язык

Use a, the or zero article to complete the sentences. 1) The boy grew up to be ... tall man. 2) ... man is the only animal that can speak. 3) ... ineverse is everything that exists. 4) Many birds travel to ... south in winter. 5) ... sun gives light, it is a star. 6) On clear days ... sky has a light blue colour. 7) They come from ... west. 8) ... moon seems to shine because it reflects light from ... Sun. 9) On the wall of their bedroom there was a picture of ... big yellow moon. 10) ... woman was tall and beautiful.

Автор: Гость