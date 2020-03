Use simple present present continuous tense. Example: I___English now(study) I am studying English now. He never___watch(wear) He never wears a watch. 1)I sometimes___TV (watch) 2)My brother never___tea in the morning (dr...

Use simple present present continuous tense. Example: I___English now(study) I am studying English now. He never___watch(wear) He never wears a watch. 1)I sometimes___TV (watch) 2)My brother never___tea in the morning (drink) 3)He___coffee now(drink) 4)What___the children___in the kitchen? (do) 5)They___ something(eat) 6)I usually___up at seven o'clock(get) 7)He __because he is late(run) 8) He usually___a blue shirt but today he___ a green one (wear) 9) My father___ in an office(work) 10) Look at that man! He___ something(steal) 11) Don't make any noise! Somebody___ us (follow) 12) The sun___ in the east. (rise) 13) It never___ in Saudi Arabia. (snow) 14)The manager ___on the telephone now(talk) 15) My mother___very well (cook) 16) My father____every day. (work) 17)She___at present(work)

