Английский язык

Use the articles a or the where necessary. 1)It takes us 15 minutes to get to____school. 2)They left ____Moscow for ___Paris ten days ago. 3)It took her 20 minutes to get to ___Zoo by____ metro. 4)How long does it take them to get to ____Madrid by ____plane? 5)You can't get to ____airport on ____foot.

