Use the correct form of the verbs in parantheses.1) I wish the radio (to broadcast) the President's entire speech.2) He wishes he (not to forget) to mail the letter when he goes to school.3) We wish we (to have) time to watch t...

Английский язык

Use the correct form of the verbs in parantheses.1) I wish the radio (to broadcast) the President's entire speech.2) He wishes he (not to forget) to mail the letter when he goes to school.3) We wish we (to have) time to watch the children playing outside.4) Her husband wished she (not to spend) so much money on clothes.5) I wish it (not to rain) very hard now. I have to leave in a few minutes.6) We wish we (to get) a raise in the salary soon.7) Mother wishes she never (to forget) the wonderful trip.8) The host wishes the guests (to come) by the time announced.9) They wished their travel agent (to plan) carefully their itinerary long before the trip.10) I wish my employer (not to assign) me too many duties.11) Mrs. Jackson wished the company (to give) her a month's notice before dismissing her.12) She wishes she (not to fail) her course in psychology tomorrow.13) I wish you (not to watch) TV when I am so busy cleaning the house.14) We wished we (to make) the reservations ahead of time.

Автор: Гость