Use the correct form of the verbs in parantheses.1) I wish the radio (to broadcast) the President's entire speech.2) He wishes he (not to forget) to mail the letter when he goes to school.3) We wish we (to have) time to watch t...
Английский язык
Use the correct form of the verbs in parantheses.1) I wish the radio (to broadcast) the President's entire speech.2) He wishes he (not to forget) to mail the letter when he goes to school.3) We wish we (to have) time to watch the children playing outside.4) Her husband wished she (not to spend) so much money on clothes.5) I wish it (not to rain) very hard now. I have to leave in a few minutes.6) We wish we (to get) a raise in the salary soon.7) Mother wishes she never (to forget) the wonderful trip.8) The host wishes the guests (to come) by the time announced.9) They wished their travel agent (to plan) carefully their itinerary long before the trip.10) I wish my employer (not to assign) me too many duties.11) Mrs. Jackson wished the company (to give) her a month's notice before dismissing her.12) She wishes she (not to fail) her course in psychology tomorrow.13) I wish you (not to watch) TV when I am so busy cleaning the house.14) We wished we (to make) the reservations ahead of time.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I wish the radio would broadcast the President's entire speech. 2. He wishes he to not forget to mail the letter when he goes to school. 3. We wish we had time to watch the children playing outside. 4. Her husband wished she did not spend so much money on clothes. 5. I wish it did not have to rain very hard now. I have to leave in a few minutes. 6. We wish we could get a raise in the salary soon. 7. Mother wishes she never forget the wonderful trip. 8. The host wishes the guests will come by the time announced. 9. They wished their travel agent planned carefully their itinerary long before the trip. 10. I wish my employer will not assign me too many duties. 11. Mrs. Jackson wished the company will giver her a month's notice before dismissing her. 12. She wishes she will not fail her course in psyschology tomorrow. 13. I wish you will not watch TV when I am so busy cleaning the house. 14. We wished we could make reservations ahead of time.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
помогите!!!!! сочинение на английском на тему мои каникулы в Новой Зенландии 10 предложений можно немного побольше уровень 5 класса нужно в течени...
Химия
запишите уравнения реакций, с помощью которых можно осуществить следующие превращения: карбонат кальция, оксид кальция, карбит кальция, ацетилен, б...
Геометрия
найдите неразвернутые углы, образованные при пересечении двух прямых, если сумма двух из них равна 126 градусам.
Химия
Cоставить уравнения реакций азотной кислоты, общие с другими кислотами( взаимодействие с оксидами, основаниями, солями.Обязательно написать ионные ...
Английский язык